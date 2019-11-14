10 Best Too Faced Makeup Products That Our Editors Swear By

Too Faced has been around for long enough to get us obsessed with all things pink, peachy, and unicorn. The mastermind behind the brand, Jerrod Blandino always surprises us with innovative and cruelty-free makeup products that keep us looking on point. We use Too Faced products from day to night, for both soft and high-glam looks. In this beauty edit, we bring you ten top-rated Too Faced makeup products that will upgrade your glam game.

Too Faced makeup products come in the cutest packages ever that often double as decorative elements on our vanity tables. Besides the outstandingly pretty packages, the quality of the products is what we love the most about this brand. From the insanely pigmented Sweet Peach eyeshadow palette to the creamy lip glosses, the brand’s products smell so good, you’d be tempted to eat them!

Furthermore, Too Faced’s bestselling Better Than Sex mascara is here to keep your lashes long, curled and thick with just a single swipe. And for seductive cat flicks that won’t smudge even through the wildest parties and emotional rollercoasters, you can always rely on the eyeliner that carries the same cool name as Too Faced’s cult mascara.

Scroll down to shop the Too Faced makeup products that we religiously use and approve and upgrade your beauty bag with your favorites.

Too Faced Sweet Peach Eye Shadow Palette $49.00

