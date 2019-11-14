The Best Copper Hair Color Ideas to Take to The Salon RN

As we go deeper into the cold season, our desire for warmth is increasing. We are unconsciously seeking something that feels snuggly and cozy to make low temperatures more bearable. And what better way to bring sunny vibes into our days, then a fiery dye job? The one hair color we’ve seen all over our Insta feeds since the beginning of fall is copper hair. Red’s wearable sister is the ultimate hair color trend for this season. The biggest celebrities, influencers, and Insta-popular hair colorists are obsessed with this gorgeous, toned-down red hair color. Unlike loud red tones, copper hair would look flattering on anyone. We found the absolute best copper hair colors on Instagram that will make you book in the salon. Scroll down for some serious inspo.

Photo By @revionprofessional/Instagram

Embrace the copper hair trend in full force with a bright orange dye job that will warm up your overall appearance. Since this bright color requires more frequent salon visits, don’t forget to deep-condition your tresses once a week. This treatment will keep your hair healthy and ensure your copper color stays bright for a longer time.