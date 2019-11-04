Protest The Fall Weather With These Stunning Emerald Green Makeup Looks

As the leaves turn gold, makeup gurus are taking inspiration from Mother Nature’s spring greenery. Pantone’s Color of the Year 2013 Emerald is trending again thanks to beauty gurus who like to protest the moody weather with stunning green makeup looks. Pinterest searches for “emerald green makeup looks” have dramatically increased this season, indicating that as much as we love fall, we tend to get nostalgic as the seasons change. The emerald green makeup trend comes right in time when we are surrounded by the autumnal colors of yellow, orange and red. Flip through this article to see how to incorporate this bold color into your beauty routine.

Photo By @sorokairyna/Instagram

Add a touch of lush summer greenery into your glam makeup looks with a palette of rich and bright greens. Use brighter shades like acid green to highlight your inner corners. Create that sexy, smokey eye effect by diffusing a rich emerald eyeshadow towards your hairline. You don’t need to bother with eyeliner as the elongated eyeshadow technique will give your eyes a seductive feline shape.