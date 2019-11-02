Skincare Basics

The thought of having a ‘skincare routine’ shouldn’t feel the least bit daunting. They don’t have to be lengthy tedious steps that consume your precious time, putting you off before you ever get started. Caring for your skin may include much of what you’re doing already, but doing it right!

Identify your skin type

Identifying your skin type will help you choose the right products for your skin. For instance, if you have oily skin you probably will have to choose the products that help control secretion of excess oil. For dry skin, you might have to choose products that keep your skin deeply moisturised.

The essentials

Once you know what is right for you according to your skin type, you will need to add some things in your day to day skin care routine. Washing your face is the most basic step towards skin care. A nice face wash or cleanser is extremely important to wash off all the dirt or makeup your face has been carrying throughout the day, and to give you a fresh face every morning.

Before going out, apply a sunscreen to protect your skin from harsh sun rays. Preferably a sunscreen with SPF 15 or more should be with you at all times. To keep your skin moisturised, apply a good moisturiser that is suitable for your skin type. Before sleeping, cleanse your face with antipollution skin care products and moisturise to protect from artificial heat or air, and to keep moisture intact throughout the night.



There are other skin care know hows that are important to note. While a daily routine is crucial it’s important to remember the less often care that your skin needs like applying a face mask every now and again. A good one to try is this one. Don’t forget to exfoliate about once a month to remove dead skin cells and renew your skin to that soft glow.

Makeup routine

Your makeup products should be an investment. Buy products that have skin friendly ingredients; glycerin, elastin, collagen, or retinoids. Avoid makeup products with alcohol, paragons, artificial fragrances, hormones or antibiotics, phthalates, and sulphates. Always include organic makeup products in your vanity, especially if you are applying makeup every day.

Natural remedies

Skin care products are not the only thing needed for skin; your diet, exercise, and use of natural products matter too. Add lots of fruits and nuts to your diet. Exercising increases blood flow to your skin making it appear fresh and glowing, so exercise daily for at least 30 minutes.

Natural oils like coconut, olive, caster, almond and aloe are essential for skin care; they restore moisture, rejuvenate skin on a cellular level, and prevents dryness, breakouts, dullness, and ageing. This skincare 101 will get you started towards a smoother, healthier skin, saving you trips to the dermatologist and helping prevent skin infections. We all deserve to glow on a daily basis.

