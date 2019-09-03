The Most Energizing Mint Green Makeup Looks to Copy

Mint green was one of the most overlooked pastels until this spring. An array of celebrity makeup artists got their greens in action. As a result, many celebrities sported fierce green makeup looks on red carpets and other glamorous events. Since everything is brighter and louder on Instagram, makeup gurus turned to green’s pastel sister, posting mind-blowing mint green makeup looks on their accounts. Seeing these pastel shades of green all over our Insta feed, we couldn’t help ourselves but jump on the trend. To protest the cold days that are ahead of us, we dare you to get creative with this stunning pastel color. Major mint green makeup inspo, ahead.

Photo By @yourstylishself/Instagram

Green and red are colors that stand opposite of one another in the color wheel, meaning that when mixed in one look they create a statement color-blocking effect. While red lip is an attention grabber, all the spotlight goes to the mint green eyes in this look. The red color brings out the beauty of the pastel green in full force.