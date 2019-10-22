Celebrities Who Love Vegas

Las Vegas is one of the most iconic places on the planet. Find for its casinos and high-end hotels, and the strip attracts hordes of visitors every single day. It is the trip of a lifetime for many people but it is not just regular holiday goers who enjoy the bright light city, as it is incredibly popular with many celebrities too. Whether they play poker or blackjack, you may run into one of them if you happen to go at the right time and you may want to take advantage of our Vegas blackjack guide if you plan on challenging any of them to a game.

Ben Affleck

This Hollywood star known for many roles, and more recently for his portrayal of the caped Crusader also enjoys a spot of blackjack and poker. Such is his winning power however that the Hard Rock Casino actually banned him from their tables when he won almost $1 million in just two visits. All that glitters may not be gold however, as there are rumours that former wife Jennifer Garner felt his gambling habits was a problem (according to the divorce papers) but Ben was unrepentant and in 2004 he was the California State poker champion and played in the WPT final in the same year.

Charlie Sheen

Another A-lister famous for such films as Major League, Platoon, and TV smash series 2 and a Half Men, sadly Sheen also has something of a gambling problem, but for fans the chance to see him at the tables of Vegas is a positive. Apparently he would spend upwards of $20,000 each week on his sports betting, and once lost a million pounds in a single wager. Sadly his drink problems seem to have put a stop to most of his fun and he seems to have faded a little into obscurity now, but you might still find him on a three arm bandit or at a poker table if you are lucky.

Tiger Woods

Golfing Pro and star of the green is also a well known Vegas visitor with a penchant for big stake bets. Often seen at the tables with friends and fellow famous people Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, Woods is rumoured to be the best player at the tables too. The MGM Grand believes in his spending power granting him a million-dollar betting limit and his $25k blackjack hands are rather legendary. It is estimated he has lost in the region of $50 million but that is small change for someone with his net worth.

Shannon Elizabeth

It is not just the men who like to give the Vegas tables a run for their money. Former American Pie star, Shannon has proved to be a champion poker player. She was a competitor in the 2005 WSOP Main Event and cashed four times in the 2006 and 2007 events proving she can give the boys a run for their money. She also reached the semifinals of the NBC National Heads-Up Poker Championship and continues to be a force to be reckoned with today.

