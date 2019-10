2019 is full of parties, and we are here to inspire your next statement look. Take cues from our favorite celebs on how to get all the attention with your style choice when attending all kinds of parties.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner‘s little white dress screams party! If you’d dare to free the nipple, why not go a step further and do so in a white see-through number. The side thigh-high slit is a bonus!