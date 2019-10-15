Victorian Dream, a Bridal Editorial

Photography: Sephory Photography @sephoryphotography



Invitations: Giant Invitations @giantinvitations



First gown (Vivien): Jason Grech @jasongrech



Second gown (Piece 20 Angel wings): L’ETO Bridal @letobridal



Suit Tailor: Half Past 8



Bridal shoes: Sophia Webster @sophiawebster



Venue: Rippon Lea Estate



Event Management: Peter Rowland @peterrowlandau



Jewellery: Franco Jewellers @francojewellers



Make-up Artist: Suzy Sela @suzyselamakeup



Hair Stylist: Hair by Natalie Jaye @hairbynataliejaye



Bridal Skincare: LUIERE https://luiere.com @luiereau



Catering: Mary Eats Cakes @maryeatscake



Male Model: Jake Marin @jakeymarin



Female Model: Sophia Barrett @sophiabarrettt

