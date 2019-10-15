Victorian Dream, a Bridal Editorial

Victorian Dream-Sephory-Photography-jake-marin-sophia-barrett-main-image
Victorian Dream-Sephory-Photography-jake-marin-sophia-barrett-4

Photography: Sephory Photography @sephoryphotography

Invitations: Giant Invitations @giantinvitations        

First gown (Vivien): Jason Grech @jasongrech       

Second gown (Piece 20 Angel wings): L’ETO Bridal @letobridal

Suit Tailor: Half Past 8

Bridal shoes: Sophia Webster @sophiawebster

Venue: Rippon Lea Estate

Event Management: Peter Rowland @peterrowlandau

Jewellery: Franco Jewellers @francojewellers

Make-up Artist: Suzy Sela @suzyselamakeup

Hair Stylist: Hair by Natalie Jaye @hairbynataliejaye

Bridal Skincare: LUIERE https://luiere.com @luiereau

Catering: Mary Eats Cakes @maryeatscake

Male Model: Jake Marin @jakeymarin

Female Model: Sophia Barrett @sophiabarrettt

Victorian Dream-Sephory-Photography-jake-marin-sophia-barrett-1
Victorian Dream-Sephory-Photography-jake-marin-sophia-barrett-3
Victorian Dream-Sephory-Photography-jake-marin-sophia-barrett-5
Victorian Dream-Sephory-Photography-jake-marin-sophia-barrett-2
Victorian Dream-Sephory-Photography-jake-marin-sophia-barrett-7
Victorian Dream-Sephory-Photography-jake-marin-sophia-barrett-giant-invitations-1
Victorian Dream-Sephory-Photography-jake-marin-sophia-barrett-8
Victorian Dream-Sephory-Photography-jake-marin-sophia-barrett-giant-invitations-2
Victorian Dream-Sephory-Photography-jake-marin-sophia-barrett-6
Victorian Dream-Sephory-Photography-jake-marin-sophia-barrett-9
Victorian Dream-Sephory-Photography-jake-marin-sophia-barrett-10
Victorian Dream-Sephory-Photography-jake-marin-sophia-barrett-11
Victorian Dream-Sephory-Photography-jake-marin-sophia-barrett-12

