9 Gorgeous Updos for Bob Haircut

You chopped off your hair into a trending bob and got tones of compliments for it, but there’s one problem – updos seem like mission impossible now. While so many gorgeous updos are available online, we have to admit most of them are for long hair. This can be maddening for bob-beauties who deserve to have versatile styling options just as much! Worry not – we sourced the prettiest updos that you could pull off even with the shortest bob haircut. They might take a bit more effort or at least more hairpins to create, but the end result is nothing less than stunning. Feast your eyes on the prettiest updos you could do with your bob.

Photo By @svetlana_koroteeva/Instagram

If you have short hair, low updos are your best option especially if you don’t have enough length to put your hair in a topknot. To escape the ordinary, rely on statement accessories. This elegant beaded updo will give you a glamorous appearance without having to pay a visit to the salon.