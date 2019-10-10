The Riskiest Celeb Looks That Led to Wardrobe Malfunctions

Celebrity-Dresses-Gulty-For-The-Most-Scandalous-Wardrobe-Malfunctions-Adriana-Lima
Prev1 of 15
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Celebrities are no strangers to revealing ensembles. Sometimes taking risks pays off, but sometimes turns into a scandalous wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet. Here are the riskiest celebrity ensembles that made them show more than they bargained for.

Chrissy Teigen

Celebrity-Dresses-Gulty-For-The-Most-Scandalous-Wardrobe-Malfunctions-Chrissy-Teigen

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen suffered possibly one of the most scandalous celebrity wardrobe malfunctions. The model went commando in this dress with a slit as high as the sky which turned out to be a bad idea.

Prev1 of 15
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.