The Riskiest Celeb Looks That Led to Wardrobe Malfunctions

Celebrities are no strangers to revealing ensembles. Sometimes taking risks pays off, but sometimes turns into a scandalous wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet. Here are the riskiest celebrity ensembles that made them show more than they bargained for.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen suffered possibly one of the most scandalous celebrity wardrobe malfunctions. The model went commando in this dress with a slit as high as the sky which turned out to be a bad idea.