Style Tips: What To Wear With Lavender

Lavender might not be the color you would think to pair with the rest of your wardrobe, but we are here to convince you to give it a try. Okay, we were not the first ones that welcomed this unusual color into the world of fashion. It was the Pantone Color Institute that announced Ultra Violet as Color of 2018. It all started there. As electric purple, this hue was a bit challenging to mix and match. But fashion creatives immediately found a solution: lavender, Ultra Violet’s pastel sister. Although lighter, this shade is easy on the eyes, fresh and feminine. Check out some of our favorite tips on how to incorporate lavender into your wardrobe.

Photo By @blaireadiebee/Instagram

As a cool tone, lavender blends seamlessly with other cool pastels and electric blues and greens. Think of baby blue, turquoise, royal blue, ocean blue, sky blue, emerald, teal and any tone that falls in the blue/green range including pastels. In this outfit, the light lavender top brings a dose of freshness without being too loud.