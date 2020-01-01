The Best Celebrity Makeup Looks To Recreate In 2020

Have you noticed it? Celebrities are abandoning the neutral aesthetic in favor of more creative, colorful makeup looks. The rainbow obsession has made its way to celebrity makeup artists with A-list clients like Kylie Jenner and Cardi B rocking over-the-top makeup looks. However, the Hollywood glam is alive and well with stars rocking glowing complexion and glossy lips as well. No matter what’s your vibe, A-listers have the perfect inspo for your next look. Ahead, you’ll find statement celebrity makeup looks that are too pretty to stay in 2019. We dare you to recreate your favorites!

Kylie Jenner’s Mint Green Cut Crease Makeup Look

Photo By @makeupbyariel/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is the celebrity to turn to for creative makeup looks. Her go-to makeup artist Ariel Tejada created this mesmerizing cut crease glam finished off with contrasting pink underliner.