10 Chic Neon Pieces to Electrify Your Look This Fall

In case you are living under a rock, or at least without social media and TV in your life, fashion has gotten brighter this year. Much, much brighter that we can’t let go of electric colors even in the middle of the fall season. Stars like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Blake Lively have been embracing the neon trend all summer and fall long. In case you were getting ready to hide all those vibrantly-hued pieces in the back of the wardrobe – stop. Keep what you could still wear on cold weather or add a pop of neon with the ultra-chic pieces we’ve picked for you.

We sourced some cool tops, bottoms, dresses, and boots in the most vibrant neon colors to help you put together outfits that are hard to miss. Whether you are in the mood of acid green, loud orange or girly pink, we got you covered.

Opposite of what you might think, neon pieces are surprisingly easy to incorporate into your fall style. Something as simple as one piece in neon color can put you in the center of attention without adding anything extra. These boldly-hued items work harder than a pile of accessories bringing your look to a whole new level. Check out these ten stylish fluorescent pieces we’ve picked for you and shop your favorite looks.

Cropped Knitted Turtleneck Jumper Neon Blue £18.00

Get Yours Here