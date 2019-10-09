Of all the trends that are out there, the oversized sweater trend is a favorite… especially as we are coming into the cooler fall months. Of all the sweater styles out there, the oversized sweater is one that gives you the effortless look. Fashion’s love for oversized sweaters was reignited on the runways as illustrated by the Pre-Fall Collections of Chloe, M Missoni, Victoria Victoria Beckham and more last February, it was sure to be a trend we’d see everywhere.

Flip through this article to learn how to master the oversized sweater trend and pull together outfits that are trendy and stylish but still comfortable to wear.

How to choose the perfect oversized sweater

Brands

There are many brands that carry fashionable oversized sweaters. For example, you can shop online at Luisaviaroma for stylish options by brands such as GCDS, found on the clothing ‘women’ section of the site.

Styles

You can find many different styles of oversized sweaters that can add to the chunkiness of or create an unexpected look. For example, you can find a crewneck chunky sweater, thin V-neck sweater, or that perfect fitted oversized turtleneck that fits under your blazer or warm coat.

You also have the choice between pullovers, vests and cardigans.

Really, whichever style for an oversized sweater that you want, you can find!

It is all about finding the style(s) that fit best with the rest of your wardrobe.

How to style oversized sweaters

Although it may not seem possible based on the name, oversized sweaters can be flattering. It is all about how you style them.

Here are a few outfit ideas for your inspiration:

For a summer-fall transition option: Colorful oversized sweater loosely tucked into a mini skirt, rolled sweater sleeves, and flats or heels

For a classy option: Oversized sweater, flowing skirt or slip, and fall boot or heel

For a sexy option: Oversized sweater that covers your bum, leather legging, and boot or heels

For a casual option: Oversized sweater, jeans, nude heel or sneaker

For an unexpected look: V-neck oversized sweater rolled at the sleeves, loosely tucked into a leather knee-length skirt, feminine bag, heels

For a polished monochromatic look: Black oversized sweater, black jeans, black heels

For a classic look: Oversized sweater belted over a pair of trousers, loafers or shoe of your choice

You can also add in fun accessories and hairstyles to pull your outfit together. To add a bit of freedom to a polished look, you can throw your hair into a messy bun and wear your glasses for the day. To balance a casual oversized sweater, you can pull your hair back into a sleek bun and add a colorful lip and/or earrings.

The oversized sweater makes it easy to combine fashion, warmth and comfort into one trend. It is also easy and attainable for everyone, no matter how into fashion one is!

