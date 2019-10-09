How To Master The Neon Fashion Trend in Fall

For years the minimalistic aesthetic was favored by the world of high fashion, street brands and influencers. Those days are long gone – it’s all about being bold and loud in 2019. With the rise of the loud ’70s, ’80s and ’90s trends, our desire for colors is only becoming stronger from season to season. Whether your summer wardrobe was full of neons or you’ve protested this trend by keeping things neutral and pastel, get ready to see neon colors everywhere this fall. Unlike in the past when most would swap summer hues for deep jewel tones and neutrals, this fall we are about to embrace neon in every department from hair and makeup to fashion. To get you ready for this vibrant fashion trend, we’ve pulled together the chicest neon outfits that are perfect for fall. Scroll down to learn how to incorporate neon hues into your fall wardrobe.

Photo By @romeosfashionfix/Instagram

Head-to-toe neon is a thing for fall 2019, but if you’re not that bold start by incorporating one statement piece into your outfits. It can be something as simple as jeans, top, and a neon blazer. One vibrant piece can take any outfit from basic from fantastic.