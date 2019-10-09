Kenneth’s Salon – Ohio’s Premier Hair Salon and Day Spa

Kenneth’s Salon is a hair salon in Columbus, OH that has long been considered one of the top hair salons and spas in the state of Ohio. There are several Kenneth’s Salon branches across Central Ohio for you to visit to look and feel gorgeous in no time at all.

Relax in one of Kenneth’s spas, get a mani-pedi while reclining in a state of the art massage chair, or drift off when one of the masseuses relieves any aches and builds muscle tone.

Kenneth’s has a service to fit everybody. Book your appointment online at your convenience through the website.

Spa Treatments

Kenneth’s offers facials, enhancements, dermaplaning, Hydrafacials, massage, tanning, lash and brow waxing, hair removal, and a host of other services.

Read a book or listen to a podcast while Kenneth’s experienced and qualified team pampers your whole body. Bring your friends for a day of massage, hair coloring, manicures, pedicures, and some bonding. Make it a party or come alone, whichever you prefer.

For the best value for money, Club Kenneth is a monthly membership that gives you spa treatments for a monthly fee. Receive a massage, facial, manicure, and pedicure every month for a very low membership fee.

Hair Styling and Treatments

If the spa is not your thing, come for a haircut and style. Consider a change of color with the change of season. Kenneth’s offer perms, Revive, relaxers, keratin, treatment for your hair, and hair extensions.

Kenneth’s Salon has many trained stylists with lots of experience. They bring a wealth of experience in hair styling and the salon chain is known for offering the newest cutting techniques and the latest trends in styling.

Do you have damaged hair from overtreatment? Kenneth’s can fix it. Hair was cut too short or grows too slowly for your liking? Hair extensions might be for you.

Nail Salon

The nail salon offers manicures, pedicures, acrylics, French polish, paraffin wax for the hands and feet, or just come in to get your polish changed.

There is a retail shop where a luxury line of products can be purchased online. Kenneth’s Salon has gift cards that make the perfect present for a loved one.

Kenneth’s Salons are a close drive from any location in Ohio. They have locations in Arlington-Hilliard, Dublin, Grove City, Kingsdale, New Albany, Pickerington, Polaris, Powell, Westerville, and Worthington.

See what Kenneth’s has to offer you today. Call the office closest to you, or book a visit on the website to make the best change in your life happen.

