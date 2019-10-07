How to Wear Stripes

If you want to make your figure look slimmer or if you are underweight and want to aim for a fuller look, then we have a clever trick for you. Everyone knows how important our choice of clothes is when it comes to highlighting or concealing certain parts of our bodies. There are different ways to make every imperfection become an advantage. In addition to the right combination of clothes that work for this purpose, prints are also very important. In this case, we will be discussing stripes. Stripes can really help you in this respect.

Stripes are those oldest and most tricky means to use for figure adjustment. They have always been in fashion and will certainly have a long life ahead. The only thing that changes is the colors of trendy stripes and their being either thick or thin. Stripes are, indeed, very simple, classical, ladylike, and fit almost everyone.

Horizontal and vertical stripes have different tendencies. Horizontal ones make your body slimmer, thus you look thinner, whereas vertical ones widen your body, adding a couple pounds to you. So in order to learn more about each of them and to know how to put outfits with stripes together, let’s have a look at some fashion tips for wearing stripes.

How to Look Thinner

Traditionally, fashion experts have been prone to the idea that plus-sized women should avoid horizontal stripes, claiming that such stripes gave the illusion of bulk. However, this was a very harsh mistake, since horizontal stripes have the opposite effect, as plus-sized people appear taller and more three-dimensional when wearing horizontal stripes especially.

So whenever you have any area on your body that needs to be concealed, wear horizontal stripes. Always opt for horizontal striped tops and avoid vertical ones, since the later will make you look even wider and fuller. Even if you have a small tummy, vertical ones can turn it to a big one. Horizontal stripes, on the contrary will flatter your tummy, thus making you get rid of this problem.

It’s advised to pick a top in dark shades with lighter horizontal stripes, which reaches the top of your thighs. While wearing it, never tuck the shirt in the bottom outfit, rather leave it hanging loose over your jeans, skirt or whatever it may be. To finish off the look, you can also wear a blazer, a sweater or some lovely necklace.

Use stripes wisely. If you are pear-shaped, avoid striped bottoms, you will even highlight your curvy hips. And always choose black tones of other pieces of clothes when you are pairing them with stripes. The dark background will also make you look slimmer. Unless you have a slim figure, you can easily combine striped tops with different colors of stylish bottoms.

How to Wear Stripes

There are different ways of wearing stripes. Let us have a look at the basic outfit choices including tops with traditional horizontal black and white stripes.

• One of the easiest and maybe the basic forms of wearing stripes is simply pairing a striped blouse or any other top with a pair of jeans. A loose-fitting shirt will be a wise choice for a curvy body. If you are fat in the tummy area, better opt for loose striped tops, rather than define it.

• It’s also a good idea to wear a striped shirt or tee with a simple black bottom. Indeed, whenever wearing stripes the classical way is keeping to black or white. Since the stripes already become visual, you can break the tone down by choosing black or white. If you have a curvy midsection, go for something with high-waist paired with a loose-fitting striped top.

• If you have a thin top and curvy bottom, then you can opt for a dress with a vertical striped top part and a one-colored bottom. The bottom will look ideal, as it is, without adding any volume. Whereas the thin top part will visually become fuller. The bottom color of the dress can complement the top color or vice verse, contrast it. You can, for instance, take a dress with black and white top stripes and a green bottom. That really looks trendy and creates the illusion that you are wearing a two-piece outfit.

• We all face such days when we do not want to think about what to wear, simply grab whatever comes close and go. A tunic top and leggings can be an ideal pick for those lazy days. A striped tunic-length top is certainly more expressive and fresh than your everyday standard tunics. Combine the latter with tights and you are ready to go.

• Another outfit is a simple jersey dress, leggings, boots, a long cardigan and a “no-time-to-wash-my-hair’ hat. The dress is very versatile and can serve for different occasions. You can switch the boots to high heels for an evening look. Skinny belts which are very trendy now can add a final touch to your look. Put the belt on the cardigan over your dress and you’re good to go.

• Accessorize the stripes. If you like striped tops and want to have a different look when wearing them, then either add a matching vest, a tie or a colorful scarf that will refresh the traditional black and white. Neutral colors are best for a medium look. For more emphasis go for brighter accessories, but keep in mind that you should not define your bottom part in this case.

• For those who always want to conceal their body a loose horizontal striped cardigan can make wonders. Put on a neutral top, wear the cardigan on top and finish your look with either skinny pants or tights. Or you can wear a simple mild colored dress pairing it with a striped cardigan.

• For more casual and trendy look you can change the cardigan for a blazer or a jacket, preferable a leather one. Especially for the cold season you will have a very trendy look. A pair of jeans paired with a striped top and a leather black jacket as well as black shoes or boots and you are done.

• For cold weather, when putting on a dress, opt for a one color coat over your striped dress and tights that are the same color as the coat. Or if you want to be adventurous a little bit, then combine the classical black and white striped dress with red tights. You will have a dramatic look.

• Opt for stripes of other colors. Of course, you can go as bright or clashing as you like if you are ready for a change. Take different colors of stripes and combine them with the rest of your outfit. Best combinations are: red and white, light brown and black, which resembles the leopard print, blue and white and so on.

• Pair stripes with a neutral color if you want to feel safe. If you’re just starting to wear stripes, wear them with a block of color on your other half. A striped skirt with a plain top can look fabulous, as can a striped top with a plain skirt or jeans. Emphasize only one part of the body.

And always keep in mind, the wider the stripe, the bolder the statement. If you’re hesitant about stripes, try pinstripes at first and once you feel comfortable in them make your way for wider stripes. Pinstripes are especially cute for business and casual wear.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How to Wear a Sundress