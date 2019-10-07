10 Fabulous Ways to Style Your Bob This Fall

Bob haircuts are all the rage RN! Almost every celebrity donned a chic bob during the summer, making it the most requested cut around the globe. With so much inspo on how to style this fabulous haircut, we are still not ready to take the bob off the trending pedestal. The best thing is that bobs give you countless styling options for fraction of the time and the effort. It’s a universally flattering haircut that works for any hair type. Whether you already rock this trending hairstyle or think about getting one, we’ve sourced the chicest ways to style your bob this fall. Check out these ten gorgeous bob hairstyle ideas.

Photo By @natalieannehair/Instagram

Bobby pins are meant to be seen in 2019. And they are not plain black and boring anymore. Get some chic bobby pins and recreate this easy hairstyle. The deep side parting will give you a seductive, bedroom hair vibe.