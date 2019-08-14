Fabulous Celebrity Bobs That Will Make You Chop Off Your Hair

Long, flowing, princess hair is so 2018. In 2019, every celebrity and influencer is getting a chic bob. Seen on the likes of Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Jourdan Dunn, the trending bob is an answer to your hair prayers. It’s the go-to hairstyle not only for celebrities but everyone who wants to simplify their hair routine. If you’ve been toying with the idea of getting a big chop, it’s time to swap your long locks for a trending bob. It feels fresh and has a youthful, French vibe. Flip through this article for some serious celebrity bob inspo.

Olivia Culpo’s Voluminous Side Parted Bob

Photo By @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia Culpo is giving us major Old Hollywood glam inspo. The deep side-parting frames her face beautifully, exposing her best assets. We’re obsessed with big, sexy hair!