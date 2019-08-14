Fabulous Celebrity Bobs That Will Make You Chop Off Your Hair
Long, flowing, princess hair is so 2018. In 2019, every celebrity and influencer is getting a chic bob. Seen on the likes of Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Jourdan Dunn, the trending bob is an answer to your hair prayers. It’s the go-to hairstyle not only for celebrities but everyone who wants to simplify their hair routine. If you’ve been toying with the idea of getting a big chop, it’s time to swap your long locks for a trending bob. It feels fresh and has a youthful, French vibe. Flip through this article for some serious celebrity bob inspo.
Olivia Culpo’s Voluminous Side Parted Bob
Olivia Culpo is giving us major Old Hollywood glam inspo. The deep side-parting frames her face beautifully, exposing her best assets. We’re obsessed with big, sexy hair!