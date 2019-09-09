Searching for classy nail art for short nails that will look good with all of your outfits? On top of that, you might need something polished that your workplace will approve. Then this is the place to get inspired on how to dress your nails in a classy way. We are not short on inspo for short nails! Although many think that you can’t do much with short nails, this article is here to convince you in the opposite. No matter if you must trim your nails short for work, your baby or for no reason at all, we got you covered with elegant nail designs that will make them pop. Throughout this article, you’ll find gorgeous designs to bring at the salon. The classiest nail art for short nails, ahead.

Photo By @paintboxnails/Instagram

Why wear a basic nail design, when this neutral mani with negative space is so easy to replicate? All you need is a tape to create the negative space and your favorite neutral-hued nail polish to achieve this design at home.