The Hottest Asymmetrical Bob Haircuts for Women

It all started in the distant ’20s when Colleen Moore, an American actress appeared on the big screen sporting a bob haircut. Until then, women favored long, feminine locks, but Coleen’s sleek bob was a game-changer. Women didn’t want to style their lengths anymore and started seeing their husband’s hairdressers to get a big chop. Undoubtedly, the bob has evolved into one of the most versatile hairstyles. Nowadays the bob comes in many forms, from A-line bob to a blunt cut. As the bob fever is growing stronger, we want to help you stand out in the sea of heads that are getting this trending cut. Meet the asymmetrical bob, feminine yet edgy style that bold gals love. Flip through this article for the hottest asymmetrical bob haircut inspo.

Photo By @hotonbeauty/Instagram

The asymmetrical bob was the most wanted haircut during the 2000s, but we must admit it never looked so cool as this multicolored bob. What makes this haircut special is the fact that the color placement accents the asymmetry, giving it a sharp and polished look.