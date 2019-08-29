The Hottest Asymmetrical Bob Haircuts for Women

The Hottest Asymmetrical Bob Haircuts for Women
Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

It all started in the distant ’20s when Colleen Moore, an American actress appeared on the big screen sporting a bob haircut. Until then, women favored long, feminine locks, but Coleen’s sleek bob was a game-changer. Women didn’t want to style their lengths anymore and started seeing their husband’s hairdressers to get a big chop. Undoubtedly, the bob has evolved into one of the most versatile hairstyles. Nowadays the bob comes in many forms, from A-line bob to a blunt cut. As the bob fever is growing stronger, we want to help you stand out in the sea of heads that are getting this trending cut. Meet the asymmetrical bob, feminine yet edgy style that bold gals love. Flip through this article for the hottest asymmetrical bob haircut inspo.

The Hottest Asymmetrical Bob Haircuts for Women
Photo By @hotonbeauty/Instagram

The asymmetrical bob was the most wanted haircut during the 2000s, but we must admit it never looked so cool as this multicolored bob. What makes this haircut special is the fact that the color placement accents the asymmetry, giving it a sharp and polished look.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.