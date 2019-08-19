These Bright Hair Color Combos Are to Dye For

Bright hair colors are trending for a while now and they aren’t going anywhere soon. More than ever people are daring to dye their hair in a variety of fun colors. Thanks to semi-permanent dyes, you can get creative and let your bold personality shine through vibrant hair colors. You could dip your toes into color with an unexpected ombre that compliments your natural hair color or go all-in with a rainbow dye job. There are countless color combos to choose from when it comes to bright hues. Take a look at the craziest, boldest multicolored dye jobs that will make you book in the salon.

Hidden Rainbow

Photo By @iroirocolors/Instagram

Unleash your inner rainbow through a multicolored dye job that will take your updos from basic to fantastic!