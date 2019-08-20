9 Stunning Rose Gold Hair Ideas for 2019

Rose gold hair is a perfect way to get a statement hair makeover without leaving your comfort zone. This classy hair color consists of a blend of red, pink and blonde shades that could be customized to flatter any complexion. Whether you want to dye all your hair in this gorgeous shade or want to add highlights to enrich your current hair color, rose gold hair is very versatile. We gathered 10 stunning rose gold hair ideas to give you all the inspiration you need to call your colorist and get a dreamy dye job!

Photo By @viktor_tieu/Instagram

If you are obsessed with pink, try a rose gold hair with a strong pink undertone. It’s one of those bright dye jobs that still looks natural.