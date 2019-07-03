The Light Rainbow Hair Color is Trending This Summer

Vivid dye jobs, as well as pastels, are among the trendiest hair colors for summer. However, these stunning hair colors are a major commitment and require proper maintenance. If you’d rather try something effortless and pretty or a more subtle version of those gorgeous neon dye jobs, the light rainbow hair trend is for you. Read on to discover more about this summer-approved hair color.

Photo By @kopf_kunst/Instagram

The light rainbow hair color is a magnificent pastel blend created by Jana Groebe, a hairstylist at Smukke salon in Germany. The hair color takes inspiration from the infamous unicorn hair trend. It’s a combination of stunning pastel shades with a rainbow twist.