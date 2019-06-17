The Ombre Hair Colors That Will Be Huge This Summer

The high temperatures bring a high demand for fun ombre hairstyles that can take vacay photos to the next level. The timeless ombre just got a summer twist. No, we are not talking about getting a few tones lighter ends for the summer. The hottest ombre dye jobs RN are all about daring to experiment. Read on to discover the chicest ombre hair colors that you’ll see everywhere this sunny season.

Jewel Tones

The Ombre Hair Colors That Will Be Huge This Summer jewel tones ombre
Photo By @nekonekostyle/Instagram

It’s safe to say that jewel tones make the prettiest ombres. These two blends in the photo are composed of gorgeous pastel colors that would look great on sunkissed skin. You could use your favorite jewels for inspo and come up with a unique ombre blend.

