9 Short Bob Hairstyles That Will Make You Chop Your Hair

We can easily call this time of the year high-ponytail season since updos are the only hairstyle that could get us through insanely high temperatures, and humidity. You don’t have much styling options considering the hot weather unless you call your hairdresser, and get the haircut every celeb is wearing RN: chic bob. Unlike in the past, today’s bobs are choppy, flippy and hella modern. Whether you decide to curl it, iron it or embrace your natural texture, the bob will refresh your hair and take years off your face. To get you on the trend before the summer ends, we prepared nine short bob hairstyles that will tempt you to chop off the lengths.

Photo By @jennychohair/Instagram

The Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton’s middle-parted bob gives off that sexy undone vibe. Create soft waves and tease your hair for some extra volume if you want to replicate the look.