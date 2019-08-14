Top Holiday Styles for Summer

Summer is firmly in full swing, which means that like most people, you’re probably off to a sunny beach in a matter of weeks. And, of course, that means it’s time for one of the best things about going away, holiday shopping! Now is the time to get the scoop on the latest styles and hottest trends of the season to make sure you stand out from the crowd for all the right reasons, whatever your summer destination happens to be this year.

Not sure where to start? Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. We’ve put together our take on the top holiday styles this summer, so you don’t have to. Invest in these key prints and patterns, and you simply cannot go wrong, no matter what you decide to pack! So, whether you are looking to restock your own wardrobe or the latest wholesale clothing styles, here’s what you need to get your hands on this season.

White Lace Dresses

There is no colour that accentuates that gorgeous holiday glow better than white and no better material to pair it with than lace. Elegant, timeless, breathable, and just the right amount of sexy, a white lace dress is always a winning outfit for summer, and a style the remains hotter than any destination you’ll be visiting this year.

From late night dinners to cocktail parties, and even barbecues, you’ll find so many different styles of white lace dresses that there really is something for everyone. Whether you prefer a maxi dress for a boho chic look, or like your dresses short and figure-hugging, there is nothing that won’t look better in white lace.

Neon / Acid Brights

Bold, bright, and definitely not a holiday trend for the faint of heart, neon has been domination every area of the fashion world from the runways to the high street. To really embrace this style, bigger is better and you should pare a daring acid bright colour with a statement print for a look that will have you turning heads for all the right reasons.

Key items you should add to your holiday packing list when it comes to neon are cycling shorts, bodycon dresses, and PU wet look pieces, for an out of this world look.

Florals

It would be impossible to do a round-up of holiday styles without mentioning the workhouse of summer style: floral prints. Making an appearance year after year, this much-loved pattern managed to be revived with a different twist each holiday season.

From elegant and feminine ditsy floral prints, to the more tropical floral patterns that we are seeing this year, there is so much variety to choose from that you’ll be sure to fall in love with something.

Animal Prints

It’s a real jungle this summer, whether you are heading to a safari or not. From neon python prints to the 90s vibe that leopard print garments give off, this summer holiday season is all about embracing your wild side.

Key players for this season have been asymmetrical skirts, a-line skirts, biker shorts, and crop tops when it comes to animal print but don’t be afraid to embrace this look and really make it yours, however you see fit.