10 Chic Ways to Style Your Bob

With all the celebrities and influencers getting a chic bob this season, you probably couldn’t resist but book in the salon for a big chop. Not trying to be subjective, but bobs seem to have it all – enough length to get creative and less hair to deal with. Whether it’s an ultra-short blunt cut, asymmetrical or sharp, the fabulous bob is an attention grabber. It’s one of the most versatile haircuts. Take a look at ten chic ways to style this trending hairstyle.

Photo By @justinemarjan/Instagram

Flip out the ends of your bob to get a chic and playful look. It’s the perfect way to add some edge to your style without spending much time in front of the mirror.