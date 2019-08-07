Why Hair Extension Maintenance is a Must

When you’ve invested in human hair extensions, maintenance becomes an important part of your annual routine. By keeping up to date with your maintenance appointments, you can keep enjoying hair that looks and feels healthy.

Maintenance Appointments 101

Before you go ahead and fit your hair extensions, find out from your stylist what will be involved with a maintenance appointment, how often you should schedule one and what the cost will be so that you’re better prepared.

It’s best to discuss this with the professional fitting your extensions because everyone has a different opinion that is based on their experience and the type of hair extensions you have chosen.

According to EH Hair & Extensions, maintenance appointments matter because your stylist needs to monitor your hair’s progress and ensure there are no problems affecting your natural hair and scalp. Maintenance appointments will also prolong the life of your hair extensions, ensuring you get to enjoy longer locks for as long as possible.

You only need to see your hair extensions stylist every 4 – 6 weeks, so it’s not too difficult to stick to your appointments – it will definitely be worth it.

With this being said, it’s important not to rely on your stylist to maintain your extensions, you also need to do your part if you want them to last. This means using the right products and brushing, washing and styling your extensions correctly. You should have received a detailed list of aftercare instructions after your installation, which you should follow as closely as possible if you want to keep your hair looking great. By relying on your stylist to fix everything, you may be damaging your natural hair and extensions to the extent that your stylist won’t even be able to fix them by the time you’re due for a maintenance appointment.

Types of Maintenance Appointments

There are two main types of hair extension maintenance appointments for you to choose from:

Replacement

The replacement maintenance appointment takes place every 4 – 6 weeks, during which old or damaged bonds will be replaced with new hair and bonds. Any bonds that are causing irritation will also be replaced. By fitting new extensions, your hair will continue to look healthy and your bonds will stay in place. When you haven’t lost too many bonds in between appointments, a replacement appointment will allow you to continuously refresh your hair and keep your extensions for longer. The cost of this appointment will depend on how much new hair you require. Most women who stick to their regular replacement appointments can expect their extensions to last up to 6 months.

Uplift

During an uplift appointment, each bond is loosened and moved back up the hair to its original place. No new extensions are required during an uplift appointment but if you have lost hair in between your appointments, be sure to bring it along so that it can be reattached. Uplift appointments are only required every 6 – 8 weeks and are beneficial because the hair extensions won’t grow down. If you are wearing micro-bead extensions, however, keep in mind that the beads can become softer during each appointment as they are opened and closed to move the extensions up the hair. Your extensions may feel slightly lighter after an uplift appointment if you have micro-bead extensions. It’s advisable to rather use new rings during an uplift appointment for the best results.

What If My Stylist Doesn’t Offer Maintenance Appointments?

There is no reason why a hair extension specialist won’t offer maintenance appointments, so if this is the case, rather have your extensions installed elsewhere. Maintenance is a key part of the hair extensions process and any reputable professional is well aware of this. If for any reason you are told that you won’t need maintenance or that they don’t offer the service, see this as a red flag.

A true hair extensions professional will be experienced, knowledgeable and helpful. They want your hair extensions to look and feel great for as long as possible just as much as you do, which is why it’s important to take your time to find a salon that comes highly-recommended and actually specializes in hair extensions.

