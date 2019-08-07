The Hottest Neon Hair Colors to Try in 2019

Neon colors are everywhere this summer, from bright makeup looks to colorful fashion. These vivid hues are perfect for making a statement. If you want to keep the neon mood a little longer than a bold makeup look or loud outfit, why not color your hair in a vivid hue? If you are not ready to go full neon, that’s fine! Neon colors look great in the form of ombre, balayage and from recently, two-color dye jobs. So, even if you are not ready to take the full-on plunge, you can at least dip your ends into a neon hair color. Our gallery has something for every neon mood. Flip through these images to find your favorite neon dye job and book in the salon before the summer is over.

Photo By @beautyfinder/Instagram

This gorgeous yellow ombre doesn’t take much courage to rock, especially if you are a blonde. Ask your hair colorist for a soft transition between the shades to get a well-blended neon ombre that even your workplace will approve.