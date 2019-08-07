What to Wear to the Office in Summer

Every place and occasion requires a certain type of dress code, and the workplace is another theme of discussion in terms of picking some of the most suitable garments and overall styles. Classics are the primary grounds for these looks, but there is one additional thing added to this in summer, which is the wider diversity of shades. So, let’s have a look at how you can have the best wardrobe for the office this summer.

Summer presupposes the use of interesting combinations of bright and lively colors. The fabrics also matter here, and we would advise you to pick some subtle and weightless options, matched with shades like sunny yellow, bright orange, refreshing blue and natural green tones, as well as dynamic red or marine blue variants. As for the color combinations, pearl shades may go with orange, green with peach, warm beige, or orange, purple with green or yellow, and they all may be included in your best picks. The best summer looks exclude black shades.

When talking about prints and patterns, we will again state the importance of brighter tones. However, if this doesn’t sound that appealing to you, you may try to diversify your looks with some prints. Checks, animal prints, and paisley patterns are some of the key options for summer.

As for lighter and more soothing tones, they may also be used for your office looks. These lighter shades will help you look reserved, classy, and feminine. In this respect any pastel shades will do, including pale blue, pale pink, mint green (Check out: Mint Green Fashion Tips), beige and many other tones. In order to make the looks more interesting, you may accentuate one single detail with a brighter color or use weightless and cute scarves.

All in all, you need to stress the uniqueness and the elegance of your look, and to do this, you may use some fabrics like chiffon and silk for tops and shirts, as well as refreshing tones, bright accessories, and other curious elements for making your office looks flawless, cute, stylish, and enviable.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

What Colors to Wear to Job Interviews and What to Avoid