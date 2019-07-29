Two-Color Hair Is The Hottest Summer Trend

This is the season of the boldest trends in the hair department. There are plenty of fun hair color trends to hop on, from silver highlights to peach cobbler hair. But if you have a hard time deciding on one color, the last hair color trend will solve all your dilemmas. Dyeing your hair two different colors is the new trend we can’t get enough of. Flip through these images to find out all the details about the latest summer trend.

Photo By @_inesmorley_/Instagram

You can go as bold or as subtle as you want with this trend. If you want a style that will turn heads, opt for a color-blocking combo. Choose a few tones lighter or darker shade than your current hair color if you want a softer look.