How to Put The Best Outfit Together Daily

Have you ever woken up in the morning with no idea what to wear? This is a common thing for most girls who don’t have much time to decide today what to wear tomorrow and usually leave this burden for the early morning. Normally, these hasty choices made in the morning, with your brain half asleep, make for a bad outfit. Especially when you have counted minutes to get out, you grab whatever comes first to your hands.

In order to avoid this mistake, first think about your outfit prior to the moment you are going to get dressed. Always have all of your clothes neatly placed in your wardrobe, and never make a real mess in your closet.

Another thing to think about: Combining things is not such an easy task, since it requires a thorough study and a neat approach.

The first and most important rule here is your personality. Never put on a dress or any other piece of clothing just for the reason that they are trendy this season. Always remember that everyone should have their own style. Not all glamorous looking outfits will suit you. Pay attention to the colors that look best on you. Study your body shape thoroughly, check what type of clothing highlights your figure, and what, on the contrary, hides the worst parts of you, in case there are any.

Nevertheless, some common rules exist in choosing your clothing. For this reason, we have some suggestions below on fashion tips to help you put outfits together.

Understand Your Body Shape

As mentioned above, always remember the uniqueness of your body. Whenever you see a nice dress, try to imagine in your mind how it will fit your body. If your legs are not so enviable, then do not hurry to show them off in miniskirts. Or if you have an apple-shaped body, do not focus the attention on your tummy area. In the case of a full bosom, choose the correct bra, which will make even the most ordinary top look fantastic on you.

If you do make mistakes in this respect, it might make you feel self conscious while you are wearing your new garment. And, in the end, it’s all about how you feel in the clothing! Confidence says it all!

Choose the Right Colors



Pale looking women can feel at ease, since most bright and capricious colors will look great on them. All these colors will add life into their faces. For dark women, on the contrary, there are certain colors that should be avoided. Never wear dark and monotonous things. You will be lost in the dark shade. Choose white, pink or any shades of pastel colors.

Pay attention to your hair color, as well. Do not wear clothes of the same color as your hair.

Now that you have chosen the correct dress for your body shape in the preferred color, you must think about the styling.

Styling Matters



Give freedom to your fantasy. Try every single item with various possible matches and choose the one that suits you the most. Never think that you will look wrong. Simply pick the ones that are close to your heart and nature. You will feel much more comfortable in that kind of an outfit. Again, it’s all about confidence.

Mixing Colors

When mixing colors, play with contrast. Two pastel colors are not an ideal choice. If you have one of those colors, make your second piece brighter. You can also have two bright colors at a time, for example, blue paired with yellow. Never mix blue with green or red. You will look funny (click here to learn how to colorblock).

Finally, end your look with cute makeup and a nice hairstyle.

To achieve success in the art of putting outfits together, whatever you think suits you, wear with confidence. Never underestimate yourself. What do you think famous designers started with? Not all of them were born with the talent of understanding fashion. Many of them started like you. They tried every single method, kept experimenting all the time and gradually hit the target. Listen to your inner voice. It will never let you down.

