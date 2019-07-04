Mushroom Blonde Is The New Hair Color Trending on Pinterest

The best recipe for the perfect shade of summer hair? It seems that Pinterest has the answer. There is another rising blonde hair color that joins the club of food and drink-inspired trends such as peach cobbler hair, toasted coconut, cold brew and more. The next trend being served up is mushroom hair color. Although mushrooms are delicious to eat, they are not the prettiest to look at. However, the mushroom-inspired hair color is a fabulous blend that is set to dethrone ultra-popular dye jobs like platinum blonde. The mushroom hair is currently up 308% in search on Pinterest which makes this gorgeous blonde-brown blend the trendiest dye job RN. Read on to discover more about this wearable hair color trend.

Photo By @yessforhair/Instagram

What’s the best way to describe mushroom hair color? Imagine a blonde that’s not too yellow or too platinum. Almost a brunette, but not too dark. It has a subtle smokey effect, but it’s not too gray. It may sound a bit complicated, but it’s a low-maintenance dye job that looks flattering on everyone.