Chic Casual Winter Outfits That You’d Want to Wear on Repeat

Winter is a harsh season for stylish gals. All those unpredicted weather conditions make it impossible to plan your outfits. Not to mention that your choices are limited. Bodycon dresses and high heels are reserved only for special occasions during the holiday season. But daily, you need something cozy to get you through snow and rain. If you live in a place where winters aren’t that crazy, you might get away with showing some legs. Generally speaking, you feel that you must sacrifice your style in favor of warmth and comfort. We gathered the chicest casual winter outfits that tick all the boxes – warm, stylish and street-ready! Scroll down to get inspired.

Photo By @blaireadiebee/Instagram

Brighten up the cold moody days with a colorful outfit that’s both dressy and casual. The knitted sweater and trousers give off office vibes, but those cute sneakers finish off the outfit with a cozy vibe. The playful color palette gives it a chic look.