Why-a-Visit-to-the-Museum-Square-in-Amsterdam-is-a-Great-Idea

Amsterdam has become one of the most popular tourist attractions, and it’s not hard to see why. Amsterdam stands out amongst many cities with its artistic heritage, charming canals, and classic architecture. On top of the artistic vibe, there are many historical legacies that were left behind in Amsterdam, as well.

Specifically, the main reason we think Amsterdam is a must-visit is because of its Museum Square which features many famous locations. In fact, you can spend more than a day enjoying all the art in the square, and then you can relax with a tour of a different caliber at night. Broaden your horizons, be prepared to learn, and have the best day in The Netherlands. Here are a few places you should visit in Amsterdam’s Museum square:

The Stedelijk Museum has a wide variety of famous art and collections, specifically modern art. It’s not just an art exhibit, but rather a true experience for anyone wanting to immerse themselves in the world of art.

Seeing roughly 1.6 million visitors per year, the Van Gogh Museum contains the biggest collection of Vincent van Gogh work in the world. If modern art isn’t your thing, then this would be more up your ally. Head into this space to revere Van Gogh’s beautiful works form throughout his lifespan; it’s a must-visit for any art lover.

And, of course, the mother of art museums in the Netherlands is the Rijksmuseum. This is definitely the must-see of art locations in Amsterdam consisting of exciting artistic treasures that originated from the Netherlands.

After your day in the museums is done, your experience is far from over. Then it’s time to take a tour of a different kind of museum. House of Bols offers a cocktail experience like no other. This 45-minute tour will teach you all about the history of liquer and spirits in an immersive way. After learning the history of Lucas Bols- the world’s oldest distilled spirit brand, you get to see how it is made before experiencing the Hall of Taste. But that’s not all this tour offers. You will also be sent through the distillery room and the Genever room (for all the gin lovers). The tour ends at a bar where you can have cocktail tasting for 30 minutes. Here, they will let you mix your spirit yourself if you would like! So, after a day among art, you can learn the art of spirits!

So, when planning your trip to Amsterdam, don’t skip out on the Museum Square and all the unique, elaborate museums that is has to offer, and be sure to visit the House of Bols when your day is nearing its end. Your experience will surely scratch your cultural and artistic itch while also giving you the fun you deserve on your vacation.

