5 Truly Beautiful Spots in Europe You Need to Visit

Whether you prefer to relax on white sandy beaches or explore a historical location and its architecture, there’s something for everyone in Europe. The continent is full of beautiful spots that are sure to impress the fussiest of travelers, proving you don’t have to roam the edges of the earth to find your dream holiday. If you aren’t sure where to go, simply read on for our five favorite beauty spots in Europe.

Algarve, Portugal

Recognized for its idyllic beaches, the sunny coast of the Algarve is absolutely unmissable for those who are looking for plenty of sun and sand on their holiday. With picturesque fishing villages, dramatic cliffs and amazing marine life, there is beauty everywhere you turn.

Get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life with a private villa, such as those available from Oliver’s Travels. You’ll get to experience the true beauty of this paradise before retreating back to your own haven – what could be better? While you’re there, try a spot of surfing on one of the flawless beaches and explore the Benagil caves before heading into one of the nearest villages for a taste of local living.

Kirkjufell, Iceland

Known as Church Mountain, Kirkjufell is said to be the most photographed mountain in Iceland due to its astonishing beauty. Located beside the equally stunning Kirkjufellsá river and its three waterfalls, it’s truly a sight like no other. The mountain is so phenomenal that part of season six and seven of Game of Thrones was filmed there, featured as the ‘Arrowhead Mountain’.

Head there at the end of the day to catch a glimpse of the vibrant Northern Lights or follow the peaceful trail for a daytime trek.

Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

As the inspiration behind Disney’s castle from Sleeping Beauty, the 19th Century Neuschwanstein Castle really is like something from a fairy tale. Nestled cosily in the Bavarian Alps, the many towers and turrets will have you gasping in awe. The interior is just as grand, lathered in art, draping chandeliers and rich, regal tones that will make you feel like royalty should you take the time to tour the castle.

Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia

With 16 incredible terraced lakes linked by waterfalls dispersing from a limestone canon, Plitvice Lakes National Park feels almost heavenly. Take a trek on one the many hiking trails to get a view of this Croatian beauty spot, exploring the forest that the lakes call home. The sun bounces off the water to create a beautiful warm glow that reaches every inch of this stunning national park. In the winter, it is transformed into an icy wonderland like no other, with the waterfalls freezing into curtain-like icicles.

Navagio Beach, Greece

Also known as Shipwreck Beach, Navagio is a secluded cove that can only be accessed by boat. Based on the equally as gorgeous island of Zakynthos, this particular cove is famed both for its beauty and the 1980s shipwreck that dwells there. The turquoise ocean is framed by immense limestone cliffs, resulting in a picture perfect view wherever you turn. If you’re visiting Zakynthos, don’t miss out on visiting this remote spot.

Next time you’re planning a trip away, consider heading to one of these European beauty spots. No matter which one you choose, you’re bound to have an amazing holiday.

