Warm-up Your Winter Days With Copper Hair

As a response to the cool, ashy blonde hair color trends that rose to fame thanks to A-listers and social media, hair obsessives have begun craving warmer tones. One of the sunnier shades that inspired countless double taps is copper hair. This rich, vibrant color comes with a bit of zing like a copper penny. The best thing is that the color is highly customizable. Some shades have a browner or blonder hint, while others are more fiery or more toned-down. If you want to bring warmth to your hair color, copper hair is one way to go. You can customize the shade to your liking and skin tone. Take a look at these ten gorgeous copper hair colors to find the right shade for you.

Photo By @_nunzia__amato_/Instagram

This slightly brighter version of copper is great for those transitioning to red from a golden or strawberry blonde. Getting a whole new dye job could be overwhelming, so this is a safe way to start building your copper hair color.