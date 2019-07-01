What Shoes To Wear With Flared Pants

You may love your cigarette coupes, but you are definitely going to cave in and buy flared pieces sometime during this year, and you will not regret it for a second, especially when you know what shoes to wear with your flared pants.

Flared pants are in, from denims to suede to your everyday seamed pantsuits. They are so quintessential 1970s fashion that we would be sorely disappointed if they were not a big part of the latest trends. These looks are back in style and in a really big way, too!

The silhouettes are especially flattering when the thighs are tighter and the flare begins just below the knee, balancing out the length of the legs and seeming to make one appear taller. These flared pants can be spotted all over the place, in the streets and at home, sitting on a date or carrying about children in hand.

In the past, the flared pants were normally worn with comfort in mind, meaning that the footwear underneath was either flat or with super low platforms. This time around, however, we are looking at pairing our flares with high heels and haughty attitudes, grand in every way.

You should, however, steer far away from flats, sneakers, flip flops, and other pieces with a similar style that will only bunch the hem and make it look like you are too short for the flared trousers. It may also look a bit too casual, a bit too young and just way too frumpy.

So what types of shoes to wear with flared pants and jeans you ask?

Platforms

Whether we are talking about mules or ankle straps, heels and wedges, low falling or reaching up to the sky, platforms are the way to go this year when we think of the right footwear to add to our flares that best complement the look. They can be simple or heavily adorned, it matters not, so long as they are not flats.

The ’70s look is all about being carefree, so we do suggest picking up pieces that best offer their comfort, but it is always a good idea to have a pair or two in this style in your shoe closet. The hem of your flared pants should fall straight down, either covering up the entire shoe or part of it, but don’t let it scrunch up anywhere and pick a height that meets those requirements.

Platform clogs come in handy, while sandals are a given for the late spring and all of the summer months, though you can always opt for derby shoes as well.

Block Heels

These babies really made a splash on the fashion week runways as we realized that most designers opted to include some form of block-heeled footwear. The higher they were and the chunkier they looked, the more the stage loved them. Flared pants do really well with these shoes as it adds comfort as well as length to the legs, creating a stronger silhouette overall.

They actually look best with outfit that have a bit more volume in general, making the flared pants such a perfect look to be paired with. Color blocking your block heeled shoes is also a good idea, or simply picking up a leather pair that might be complemented with a second style in suede. You can go for ankle straps and d’Orsay designs, boot versions or summer sandals that you can wear this next season as well.

Pumps

Honestly, you can never go wrong with pumps. They looked amazing with the skinny cigarette coupes and they look divine with the flared pants as well. They are probably the most versatile of your footwear, while still maintaining their flattering appeal as well as inspiring you to try on new fashion statements.

When you add pumps to a flared pant look, particularly the denim, you begin to develop a whole new appreciation for both the styles and the designers who have brought the trend back to life. It is your ticket to looking like the ultimate chic chick on the streets, polished from head to toe.

Make sure that a bit of the pointed toes are peeking from underneath the pants and you have a look that is positively to die for. Leather pumps or suede with exotic textures, lacy pumps or patent Mary Janes are all different styles that you may decide to opt for.

Heeled Sandals

While they may come in platforms or chunky heels, they can also come in thin versions, so long as they have heels at the end of the day. Sandals are the footwear of choice over the spring and summer months, particularly the summer, which means that the closed toe versions of our shoes that match the flared pants, will be put away for the season.

Instead, you can enjoy a pointier toed heeled sandals to add a bit more length overall, giving your look the right about of jazz and spice necessary to look and feel interesting. Make sure the heel is high enough so that the jeans or the professional pieces are just barely grazing the floor, without going too short so that it is unflattering, or too long that you are stepping on it with your heels.

Ankle Boots

One of the loveliest options in footwear to wear with you gorgeous flared pants is the ankle boot that appears in velvet, suede, leather or any other material you desire. It is the perfect option for when your flares are either on the short side or falling almost to the ground.

The best choices are either suede or leather that come in rich earth tones or amped up with exotic prints, adding an interesting touch to your everyday looks. Since it is the 1970s era that we are emulating this year, you might also want to opt for fringed and studded ankle boots, or even try out leather and suede combinations with animal prints all over.

Photos courtesy of W Magazine

