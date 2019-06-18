Headscarves, covering most of the top of a woman’s hair or the head itself, are worn for numerous purposes: for warmth, sanitation, for religious reasons, or simply for being fashionable. They are worn throughout the year, both in warm seasons and in cold winters. Headscarves are especially great options during bad hair days, as you can easily style your hair with a humble piece of clothing and add a whimsical, casual vibe to your overall look. There are various types of headscarves and various ways to sport them, and here we reveal to you the style secrets on how to wear a headscarf and look fashionable and outstanding every single time.

Headscarves were the most acceptable part of a woman’s wardrobe in the 1940s. Many women adored this small piece of attire, which made them look sexier, elegant, and aristocratic. They could stand out in the crowd and simply amaze people with the cleverest solution in fashion that added perfection to their look. During the decades, this garment has been used in different ways. Once it simply covered the top of the head, and later, it got a triangular shape, being worn under the chin, covering the head entirely. They have been and are still being used mostly like a tie that is worn right above the forehead. You can also have a band to the left or right side of the head.

Headscarves are the right accessory for women who either do not know how to do their hair or who are having problems with their hair. It’s also a great way to add a retro-vibe to your look. They are an inseparable part of a women’s suitcase when traveling. Every woman should certainly have a full variety of them.

Headscarves can be made of different materials, ranging from silk ones to much thicker fabrics. The silk ones are normally used in summer. You can choose bright colors that will be harmonious with summer colors. In winter, however, bright colors can be used, as well, to make you warmer.

Headscarves Throughout the Decades



In the 1940s, the tie-up headscarf was in fashion. The latter was worn especially by working class women. It implies both femininity and toughness. An easy way to fold them was and remains as follows. Once you fold it into a triangle, place the scarf over your shoulders, shawl style, with the point facing down; bring the two ends closer and tie them once on top of your head.

In the 50’s and 60’s, another trend in wearing a headscarf came into fashion. It fully covered the head and got a triangular shape. The accessory was tied under the chin. This type of look is gorgeous when accompanied with sunglasses. This was the famous image of glamorous actresses of those times, like Audrey Hepburn.

Head ties have become very important in street-wear today. You simply have to roll the scarf, wrap it around your head, and tie it just above your forehead. It is convenient for use on the beach or in everyday life. This is a beloved accessory for most celebrities, like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez or Beyoncé. It has a more girlish feature.

Our Favorite Way to Wear a Headscarf

The “Starlet” way of wearing a headscarf is, in our opinion, the most fashionable headscarf style around today. To accomplish this look, fold your scarf in half so it is triangular in shape. Then, place the scarf on the top of your head, centered and pulled back slightly behind your hairline. Then, bring the two ends of the scarf under your hair and behind your neck. Then, take the two ends and wrap them around your neck, tying them off to one side of the neck. To secure the scarf, you can add bobby pins to ensure it stays in place. See the example below:

However you choose to wear a headscarf, it will surly add a bit of elegance to your look, especially when traveling or dressing casual.