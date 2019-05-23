7 Hot Trends to Try Out This Summer

Whether you spend your summers at the beach or at the office, one thing definitely makes hot days ten times better: looking positively fab in on-point summery attire. And if you’re all about an adventurous approach when it comes to fashion, there’s nothing more exciting than exploring the hottest trends of the season. From bohemian style accents to the more polished, yet unexpected details, here are the top 7 trends to try out this hot season.

1. The Lightweight Shorts Suit

Looking smart while feeling comfy has never been as easy as now – because, luckily for all style-seekers, shorts suits are IN (and we’re hoping they’re here to stay). Not only are shorts currently part of actual suits, but we’re talking super relaxed, loose fits, lightweight fabrics, smart and comfortable tailoring and everything else you could possibly want from a summery ensemble. Stay on the breezy vibe by picking a shorts suit in a neutral hue, ranging from white and ivories to greys and taupe.

2. A Beach Fiesta with Pearls and Seashells

What better time to look like your entire outfit has been inspired by the gorgeous beach than during the hottest season of the year? It’s settled: this season, adorning yourself in anything and everything ocean-related is the go-to styling tip. From baroque Akoya pearls to seashells and even beach pebbles, everything that is created by nature is totally welcomed. With their organic, yet eclectic appeal, seashell and pearl pendants, starfish earrings and bohemian choker necklaces are definitely one of the hottest trends of the season.

3. The Unexpected Touch: Wrist Bags

The past few years were all about pairing that adorable floral maxi with a preppy backpack carrying all your summertime essentials – but this year, it’s all about the wrist bag. While too eccentric for many, there’s no denying that wrist bags are a convenient, albeit less roomy alternative to your typical summer tote. But if you’re willing to give this hot new trend a try, you get to pick from posher, retro-inspired designs with thick, sturdy handles and their daintier versions (think more wallet-like than purse).

4. 90s Revival: Neon Accents

Whether you love it or hate it, one thing’s for sure: the summer of 2019 is totally bringing neon back. While we agree that this particular trend is not one of the easier ones to pull off, we’re simultaneously pretty excited about welcoming bright lime greens, hot fuchsias and parrot yellows back into our wardrobes.

5. Easy, Breezy Style: Slip Skirts

Quintessential summer style is all about ease – and there’s nothing that screams ease louder than a grab & go slip skirt – or dress, if you must. Slip skirts are not only super easy to match and pair with anything from crops to cotton tees and from sandals to sneakers, but they are also just right for the hottest days of the season, keeping you cool and chic in burning-hot weather.

6. Barely-There Strappy Sandals

Also known as the naked sandals, ultra-minimalistic footwear is the go-to of 2019’s summer. And when you add the before-mentioned slip skirt in a maxi or midi cut into the mix, the recipe for effortless, yet polished summer style is complete. This summer, forgo the chunky platforms and take a break from the heavy wedges or block heels – and instead, welcome these barely-here, dainty sandals that can easily take any outfit from day to night with ease.

7. The Swingy Touch: Glasses Chains

Glasses chains were definitely in this winter. Now, let’s see them transition into summer.

Perfecting your beach-ready look this summer doesn’t take much – well, assuming you’re already sporting a ruched high-waist bikini and your slim frame sunnies. The final touch to complete the sunbathing-fab look: a sleek chain in gold tones, adorning your shades of choice. Glasses chains are definitely back IN and fact is, they’re a great way to add a touch of glam and bling to your pool-ready ensemble, without overloading on jewelry.

