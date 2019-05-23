Viva Cannes Episode 9: Saint Paul de Vence

In this episode of Viva Cannes, discover Saint Paul de Vence. Saint Paul de Vence is a gorgeous medieval town located in the French Alps, just a short 30-minute drive out from Cannes. This charming commune looks as if it jumped out of the pages of a story book. Perhaps the most charming thing about the town, however, is the passion its residence show for their professions. We spoke with Sonia from Maison Godet and Frédéric from La Petite Cave de Saint-Paul about their businesses, and we were blown away by their passion for what they do.