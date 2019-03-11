How Does an Agency Help Launch the Career of Young Aspiring Models?

By Adam Jacobs

One of the most common career aspirations among young people today is to become a model. This comes as no surprise since, if you frequent social media platforms such as Pinterest and Instagram, they seem to be the breeding ground for aspiring young models. You see teens wearing the latest threads from the latest designer collections and in poses perfect for fashion spreads.

In this technologically-advanced age, it seems like launching a career in modeling has become much easier because social media is that powerful. However, for young people who have their eyes set on a serious professional modeling career, they cannot rely entirely on the popularity of Instagram, Pinterest and fashion blogging. It is imperative to take the traditional route and sign with an agency.

Why Join a Modeling Agency?

Although it’s true that fashion houses and other brands can easily scout “faces” online, most of them are still more used to the tried and tested system of hiring talents from modeling agencies. So, how exactly do agencies help aspiring models, particularly teen ones?

1. Modeling agencies already have established connections in the industry.

Essentially, they take most of the research work out for young models because they already have a clientele to cater to; from fashion houses, marketing agencies, and production companies. Modeling jobs for children and teen models are presented to the agency, and it’s the agency’s responsibility to pick the talent suitable for each job.

If young models are not signed with an agency, they would have to scout for jobs, which is no easy task. It is not just time-consuming but a complex process, as well.

Additionally, agencies can also make arrangements with professionals that can help models with special concerns. They know the best dermatologists, dieticians, and personal trainers to guide models on how to take care of themselves so they can be the best they can be for the jobs they have set their sights on.

2. Modeling agencies can provide you with more exposure.

With their foot already in the door, agencies can help their talent get invited to more modeling auditions. From these auditions, the models get to meet important personalities in the industry, such as directors, makeup artists, photographers, and designers.

This gives you the opportunity to leave a lasting positive impression on the creatives in the industry. If you leave a good impression, creatives are more likely to want to work with you in the future.

There are also some agencies that have online portfolios of their talent, which further increases their exposure to prospective clients.

3. Modeling agencies actually screen projects thoroughly.

With an image and reputation to protect, it is important for modeling agencies to make sure that they are only assigning job opportunities that are appropriate and safe for their talent. Parents can actually have the peace of mind that not only are the dreams of their children supported but the young people are protected as well.

4. Modeling agencies help their talent improve.

The performance of the models signed to them is integral to the success of an agency. Therefore, modeling agencies provide expert feedback to encourage their talent to continue learning and improving themselves. Most of them even offer training opportunities.

It is not uncommon for the agencies to create learning programs for their models. They teach everything from posing to walking the runway and even how to do makeup since gigs offered to industry newbies are often small-time ones that require models to personally style themselves. Not only that, they make sure to hire industry veterans to teach the young ones the ins and outs of the fashion world.

How to Get Signed with a Modeling Agency

Suffice to say, modeling agencies will always play a valuable role in launching a modeling career.

To sign up with a modeling agency, get in touch with all of those that you know of and send them your portfolio — make sure that it’s flawless and impressive. After this, follow up with an email. When you get a reply for an interview, prepare thoroughly for it to make the best impression. These are all you typically need to do to get signed.

AUTHOR BIO

Adam Jacobs is the Managing Director of Bubblegum Casting, the longest running agency specializing in babies, children and teen talent in Australia. Bubblegum Casting works with some of Australia’s biggest brands, media properties and agencies to secure talented children to work in Television, Film and Modelling roles.