How to Choose a Bridal Gown

Your wedding may very well be the greatest event that takes place in your life. This day is so exciting and alluring for the special couple, especially for the bride who is expected to look perfect on her day. She becomes the object of admiration, always the center of attention.

Choosing the right dress is always a tough task for a girl, especially if she wants to look wonderful for this occasion. She will spend days trying on different styles and colors to finally pick the dress that suits her the most. Well, brides, to make your task easier, we are providing you with some advice on picking your dress for your big day.



Determine the Style of Your Bridal Gown

Before purchasing a bridal dress, consider what style you would like to have. Once you figure that out, it will be easier for you to concentrate on particular gowns.

Spend your time researching a bit. Look through different trendy bridal magazines, search on the internet or visit different bridal shops to collect information about dresses. If you are hesitating between several styles, then try each of them and see how they look on you. Be honest with yourself and evaluate the one that flatters your figure the best.

There are many different styles. Let us analyze each of them separately and compare the pros and cons of each of them accordingly.

Ball Gowns

Ball gowns are characterized to have full skirts that usually flatter everybody, unless the bride is too short. This dress will not work on a petite bride since she will be lost in the volume.

A-line Bridal Gown

A-line dresses usually come with a fitted bodice; the skirt of which creates the “A” shape, flaring from the waist. Such dresses usually look good on any girl. Ladies who want to hide their lower body flaws should certainly give preference to A-line bridal gowns, as these dresses are not as full as ball gowns.

Sheaths

Sheaths look the best on slender women with balanced proportions. This is an ideal pick for flawless bodies, where there is nothing to conceal. However, sheaths will not hide any flaws. So, if you have full thighs, better avoid this style, since you will probably feel uncomfortable. The long lines of a sheath gown can make you look taller and slimmer. This is why this style of a dress works well for shorter girls.

Empire Waist Bridal Gowns

Empire waist gowns feature a skirt flaring right below the breast line. Such kinds of bridal gowns are especially good for casual, non-formal weddings or ones organized in a tropical climate. Empire waist bridal gowns usually feature a light, flowing fabric, and they look the best on brides with a full tummy. Unlike dresses with a lower waistline, such gowns distract attention from the belly.

Mermaid Bridal Gowns

As the name already hints, the mermaid style bridal dress is contoured against the body, and starting from the knees, it beautifully flows out. This is perhaps the sexiest bridal dress of all the styles. If you have a perfect figure with nothing to hide, than a mermaid wedding dress is what you should choose to show off your curves.

Pay Attention to the Neckline

Once you decide the style of the dress, consider the neckline as well. There are different styles like:

• A Halter Neckline wraps around the back of the neck, creating deep armholes.

• A High Neckline covers most of the neck. It looks somewhat formal and stiff, so choose it whenever your wedding is very formal.

• A Portrait Neckline is a wide scoop from the end of one shoulder to the other one.

• A Square Neckline is a typical square cut that can often be seen with empire gowns.

• A Strapless Neckline, that is normally straight across, is not preferable for women with small busts.

• A Sweetheart Neckline has the shape of the top of a heart. It is the best style if you want to accentuate your cleavage.

• And finally a V-Neck is a typical V shaped neckline.

Consider the Type of the Wedding Ceremony and the Season

Whenever you choose a dress, do not ignore the type of the wedding ceremony you are going to have and, of course, the season as well. For a traditional formal wedding, you would preferably like to have long gowns that reach the floor, accompanied with a long train. It is a classical choice for this type of a ceremony. If your wedding is more of an informal one, then you might be feeling more comfortable choosing a dress that is a shorter.

If getting married in a cold season, take a thicker fabric unless your entire ceremony is going to be inside. For a beach ceremony, however, opt for very thin fabrics.

Choose the Color of the Bridal Gown

It is no less important to choose the color of the gown, as well. The traditional color is, of course, white, which has been, is and will always remain the symbol of a bridal dress. However, today there is a trend in having different colors for special emphasis. When looking for another color aside from white, check if it goes well with your complexion. The gown color should compliment your skin tone. Other interesting colors that can be picked are light ivory, beige, champagne, or a trendier way is having pink, blue and even red bridal gowns.

Once you chose the matching bridal dress for you, do not forget about the accompanying accessories that will add more glamour to your look. Perfectly suiting shoes, which will make you feel comfortable, should be picked. No less important is choosing the right bridal lingerie.

To have a more glittery look, do not forget about jewelry. A necklace will look fantastic if your décolleté is wide. If you have an updo hairstyle, then the most perfect way to highlight your elegance is wearing long earrings.

Choose the right wedding dress with patience and make your great day an unforgettable one.