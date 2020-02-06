Vivid Balayage is 2020’s Sophisticated Take on Rainbow Hair

The outside temperatures may be low and moody, but it feels like summer in the world of fashion and beauty. From wearing neon colors in winter to embracing pastel hues on the eyes, we are obsessed with everything bright and bold this year. What about rainbow hair? It seems that we are willing to tone things down when it comes to multicolored dye jobs, without completely giving up on loud colors. The new hair trend that took over our Insta feeds lately is a subtle take on the infamous rainbow hair look that even play-it-safe gals will love. Meet vivid balayage – scroll down for all the details.

Photo By @hairtalkusa/Instagram

Vivid balayage marries the wearability of the balayage coloring technique and the vibrant appearance of rainbow hair. People prefer it over the traditional multicolored dye jobs because it allows them to easily transition to another color whenever they decide.