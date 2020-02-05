Instagram Marketing Tips for Small Businesses

As a small business owner or marketing professional, there are many ways to reach your target audience. Social media has come a long way over the past decade, with some platforms picking up more steam than others. While each one is well worth your consideration, Instagram is growing by leaps and bounds.

The way you market your small business on Instagram depends on many factors, including but not limited to your goals, the amount of time you can put into it, and how much money is available to you. However, even though you want to take a unique approach that matches your circumstances, it never hurts to follow a few basic tips and steps.

Now, if you are ready to get started with small business Instagram marketing, here are some tips you can follow:

1. Have a Strategy

If you want to have any level of success on Instagram, it’s critical that you have a marketing strategy you can rely on. This way, you’re not simply waking up, throwing content around, and hoping for the best.

The way you develop an Instagram marketing strategy is up to you, and there are many different directions you can go. The key to success is finding something that you are confident about carrying out. This allows you to move forward full steam ahead, without having to second guess and question every decision you make.

2. Be Patient

You want nothing more than to achieve immediate success on Instagram. While it’s possible that you will see some early results, you need to remain patient if you’re going to get what you want over the long run.

Just how patient you need to remain depends on things such as your niche, the amount of time you put into marketing, and whether or not you have a budget to accelerate your growth.

A high level of patience is critical to generating results from any social media marketing strategy, and that’s especially the case with Instagram. It may seem like things have happened overnight for other companies in your niche, but don’t believe the hype. They went through the same growing pains early on, so don’t be shy about staying the course. Your patience will eventually pay off.

3. Be Unique

If you know one thing about Instagram it’s that there is plenty of competition. But remember this: there is enough room, plus some, for everyone on Instagram. The way that you overcome the so-called competition is by providing your audience with unique, meaningful content.

According to ViralRace, this means something different to every brand in every niche, so you need to carve out your space. Find out what your audience wants, give it to them as often as possible, and adjust your strategy as necessary in the future.

If you publish the same type of content as everyone else in your niche, don’t expect to make timely progress. Instead, you’ll slowly move along with no real idea of what is coming next. Let the quality and uniqueness of your content help you stand out among the crowd.

4. Vary Your Content

Find something that works and stick with it. That’s the key to Instagram marketing success, right? Well, yes and now.

Yes, you want to provide your audience with the type of content they crave. This gives them a reason to not only visit your profile often, but to also engage with you.

But at the same rate, keep in mind that there is more than one type of content you can share on Instagram. You should experiment with a variety of options, paying close attention to what resonates with your audience.

When you vary your Instagram content, you keep your audience on their toes. And when you do that, it’s easier to ensure that they will always be around.

If one type of content has worked for you in the past, but all means stick with it in the future. Just make sure that you don’t close yourself off to other ideas completely. You need to vary your content if you are going to do your part in attracting the largest possible audience.

5. Stick to Your Brand

You know your brand inside and out. You know what you want to share with your audience and how you want to convey your message. And for that reason, you should be clear about your messaging.

It’s easy to get off track when using Instagram, as there is so much noise. There is always something else to try. There is always something else that catches your attention.

When you are true to your brand, no matter what it takes, it’ll work in your favor over the long run. This is much better than getting off course and then finding yourself having to make changes to bring yourself back down to earth.

Final Thoughts

Don’t let anyone tell you that you have to be an Instagram pro to make progress. Even though you may make some mistakes early on, it’s no reason to worry. As long as you stick with your plan, you’ll eventually find that your small business Instagram profile is on solid ground.

What steps have you taken to make the most of the Instagram account you’ve set up for your small business? Are you happy with the progress you have made, or do you realize that there is plenty of growth still to be had? Share your thoughts, experiences, and top tips in the comment section below.