A Fashionista’s Guide to Visiting London

London is one of the most fashionable cities in the whole world and as popular as Paris. The city is a dream for those who love fashion as the city boasts of multiple luxury brands and convenient shopping experiences.

If you are a fashionista who is planning a trip to London, you are just on the right page. Get ready to arm yourself with some useful information on London fashion stores as well as how and where to shoo for those exclusive brands.

And if you have too many bags to handle as you shop or want a safe and secure place for our baggage, you can take help from LuggageHero London. Take advantage of their services and store your belongings safely every time you visit London. Make the most of your trip, and with some proper planning and guidance, you can sure look ahead for some fabulous time.

Before stepping out, dress like a fashionista to express your very own sense of style. Wear something comfortable as well as fashionable that is sure to create an impression wherever you go. Here is a brief but comprehensive guide for those visiting London exclusively for fashion.

Explore the incredible streets in London and enjoy shopping while on the move. Soho is a good place to start with, and it is indeed a joy to walk on those cobblestone streets lined with boutiques and stores.



Look for one-stop shopping stores that stock a range of luxury brands that are world-renowned as well as independent local brands. You are sure to discover some exclusive finds and delightful fashion in these stores, such as Aspinal of London.



If you love fashion as well as an expert with bargaining, why not head for Pimlico’s famous car boot sale. The diehard shoppers can easily pick some great vintage treasures and designer items at a fraction of the original cost. Moreover, it is a great place to test your bargaining skills.



One good part of being in London for fashion shopping is to get aware of the popular British labels and enjoy the British shopping experience. British labels are best known for their quality as well as their heritage. Jo Malone and Burberry are the most popular local brands.



London Victoria, also known as Victoria Station, is another favorite stop for shoppers. It is easy to reach the area, and its surroundings are bustling with many outlets for eating and shopping. Take advantage of the luggage storage just outside Victoria station , but do not forget to book in advance, you might miss the space.



The Collaborative Stories another popular spot, and while it started out as a pop-up, it enjoys a permanent place in Blandford Street as well as the heart of the local shoppers. Once inside the minimalist store, you will come across emerging brands such as D.Effect and Bad Denim as well as leading jeweler designers Myia Bonner.



If possible, try to plan your trip during the London Fashion Week for a thrilling experience. Even if you are a simple fashion enthusiast, you would love to be a part of the festival and enjoy the event that showcases spring and summer fashions for the next year. Well, this is the right way to stay at the top of the fashion world and know what fashion to expect the autumn and winter styles.

Do not leave London without enjoying the famous British style of having tea. Harrod’s and Claridge’s is the right spot to enjoy the experience. You will love the luxurious menu all through the traditional afternoon tea, which is sure to be loved by every Fashionista!

