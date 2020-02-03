What to Consider Before Getting a Tattoo

A tattoo can be a fun way to alter your appearance and showcase part of your personality. Some people choose to get small tattoos representative of a special relationship they have, while others choose to go bold and get entire sleeves done.

There are many reasons why you might want a tattoo, but before you go under the needle, you’ll want to carefully think about your decision. A tattoo is a permanent addition to your body and you don’t want to end up getting one that you regret.

Tattoos have gone in and out of fashion over the years, but there are still many people that enjoy getting inked.

Here are some factors you’ll want to consider before getting a tattoo.

The design that you want

Start planning now for the design you want. Many people wait until they’re at the tattoo shop and end up getting a tattoo on an impulse that they later regret. Ideally, you’ll want to choose a design that is symbolic to you or that is someway relevant to your life.

Think about several different designs that you might like. If you’re not sure where to start, consider using thestyleup.com website to look for inspiration. You could also ask your friends or family what ideas they have.

Once you’ve picked several designs, go over the pros and cons of each design. Remember⁠—this design will become a permanent part of your appearance!

Who is going to do it

It is never too early to start considering a tattoo artist. Choosing the right tattoo artist can help prevent complications, such as a bad design or an infection. Research artists that live near you and schedule a time to meet with them before getting your tattoo.

Look around their studio to see if it is clean. Ask to see examples of their work. See if they offer customized designs or if you need to provide the design. Tell them what ideas you have.

It is a good idea to meet with several artists before choosing the one you want to use. Make sure to compare their services and check their references.

Location, Location, Location

Once you have a design in mind, start thinking about where you want your tattoo on your body. The location of your tattoo does matter! If you work in a professional environment, you might want to choose a location that can easily be covered up.

You’ll also want to avoid getting tattoos on your hands or feet. Tattoos on these body parts are prone to fading quickly and can be hard to heal.

Locations that are easy to cover up include the upper back, upper rib cage, collarbone, upper thighs, and upper arms. You can always try wearing temporary tattoos to get an idea of where you want your permanent one.

What aftercare is required

Make sure that you have enough time to devote to a healing tattoo. In the weeks following your tattoo, you’re going to need to spend time bandaging and moisturizing it. The time of the year will also determine what aftercare is needed.

During the summer months, you’re not going to be able to expose a healing tattoo to sunlight. You’re also not going to be able to get into a chlorinated pool until it heals (unless you bandage it up).

In the winter months, you’re going to have to make sure that your skin doesn’t dry out. You’ll also have to wear loose-fitting clothes that won’t rub against your healing skin.

Future possibilities

Finally, consider what a tattoo could mean to you in the future. For example, it is generally recommended not to get the name of a significant other tattooed on you in case the two of you break up.

You’ll also have to consider if a tattoo could prevent you from getting a professional job in the future. Some companies won’t hire people that have visible tattoos. While it is possible to get a tattoo removed, this process is expensive and takes time.

Another thing to keep in mind is that tattoos fade over time, which means you’ll either have to get new ink on it or cover it with another tattoo.

Final thoughts

If you still want to get a tattoo after doing your research and considering all the pros and cons of getting a tattoo, then there is nothing wrong with getting a tattoo! But if you have any doubts or aren’t certain what type of tattoo you want, it is best to hold off.