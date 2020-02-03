The World’s Most Exclusive Shops

Endless number of sophisticated restaurants, high-end jewelers and luxury designer boutiques; that’s what the world of most expensive shopping streets is about! If you’re someone who swears by expensive beauty products, fine jewelry and designer clothes, there is no way that you can ignore these shopping havens.

Please note, making a lavish trip to some of the most luxurious boutiques of the world isn’t just for millionaires. You can go window shopping too and not end up breaking your bank. In fact, the kind of exclusive shops you get to visit on all these streets is what luxury shopping dreams are made up of! Here in this short article, we’ve listed out some such most exclusive destinations that are a must-visit for any shopping lover. You can learn about more such places by clicking on the link above.

Bloor Street in Toronto, Canada

Situated at the Bay Street intersection in the Yorkville district of Toronto, Canada, there is an exclusive Bloor Street section that houses a good number of exclusive jewellery and fashion boutiques including that of Chanel, Prada, Hermes, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and many more.

Orchard Street in Singapore

This place has evolved to be amongst the most talked about shopping destinations in Singapore, and the rest of the world. People fond of luxury get multiple options to get their money’s true worth here. Situated in the Paterson Road, Orchard Street is home to a good number of famous jewelry and fashion designer stores.

United States

Fifth Avenue in New York – Considered the dream shopping destination of every shopaholic, Fifth Avenue in Manhattan houses all major luxury brands including the likes of Lacoste, Tiffany & Co, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Chanel, Prada, Escada, Omega and many more. The place is gearing up for big changes (for the good) in the near future.

Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles – Another top rated shopping destination when it comes to luxury goods, LA’s Rodeo Drive is where you will find some of the most luxurious jewelry and watch brands of the world, apart from the well-known international luxury fashion brands like Versace, Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Cartier, Mont Blanc, Dior and others. If it’s your lucky day, you might just bump into Hollywood celebrities like Beyoncé or Leonardo DiCaprio doing their day-to-day shopping here!

United Kingdom

Sloane Street in London – Situated in the vicinity of Hyde Park, Sloane Street is a luxury shopping destination that features countless number of exclusive boutiques. You will find the biggest names in the designer world lined up here.

Oxford Street in London – Counted amongst the premier shopping streets of London, Oxford Street is also one of the best-selling and best-known shopping destinations of Europe. Extending over 2.5 km, towards the north of Mayfair district, this street is home to 550 restaurants and shops. Apart from good number of luxury labels, you will also find some affordable stores here.

Bond Street in London – London’s Bond Street is the place where you will find some of the most well-known jewelers of the world, apart from art and antique dealers, and elegant fashion boutiques. These are the same stores that supply to the royal family and hence are everything that luxury should be about.