Looking for a cozy sweater to keep you warm this coming Winter? With the season on our doorstep, it’s time to get shopping for those comfy Winter essentials; among them the classic Winter sweater. Sweaters come in dozens of varieties, differing in material, shape, size, color, stitching, and, of course, price. Here, we’ll examine how to best shop for Winter sweaters to ensure you’re getting the best deal and a quality piece of clothing. Follow this guide closely, and you’ll always find the best sweaters for your specific needs.

Material

You’ll want to consider carefully the material you choose for your sweater. Since sweaters are for keeping out the cold, you’ll want a material that’s both durable and comfortable. It shouldn’t be too itchy (like wool tends to be), but should also be able to breathe. Sweating during cold months can just make you colder, and puts you at risk for hypothermia if you’re out skiing or participating in other outdoor Winter activities.

If you’re a plus size lady, you’ll want a material that can fit your body shape comfortably, and that won’t ride up when you bend down or shift your position. Plus size sweaters from 11 Honore are made to fit just right and offer a style all their own. If you want the best designer plus size clothing on the market, you’ll want to visit 11 Honore.

Size/Shape

Speaking of plus size, shape and size are further considerations when you’re purchasing a sweater. Not all sizes fit different body shapes the same way, so you’ll want to make sure you’re bringing accurate measurements to your retailer or clothing outlet. Get yourself measured or measure yourself at home for the best results. Plus size ladies should especially heed this advice, as many clothing outlets don’t offer specific sizing if they offer plus size options at all.

Plus size fashion is mostly alive on the web, so you’ll likely find what you’re looking for there rather than a brick-and-mortar store. Department and clothing stores are starting to catch up with the plus size fashion world, but for now, the best options exist online. Take into consideration the length of the sweater, the neck width, and how it conforms to the rest of your body. If it’s too tight, you might want to buy a size up. Or, you can buy a few sizes up if you’re looking for an over-sized sweater instead.

Color

Consider the color you want your sweater to be. Is your wardrobe mostly cool colors, warm colors, or neutrals, like black? What color or style accessories do you prefer to wear most of the time? Sweaters are just as important to match with the rest of your wardrobe as a blouse or other top. If you buy a color that doesn’t match anything else in your wardrobe, you may find it difficult to match with any of your bottoms.

You’ll also want to decide if you’d like a patterned sweater. Do you want any designs on your sweater, or are you opting for a solid color? Plaid is in season this Fall/Winter, so a stylish plaid sweater can help iron out your wardrobe while keeping you in style with current trends.

Sometimes, a solid color is the best choice. It offers versatility to the wardrobe, as plain colors can be matched with a greater selection of styles and other colors. For instance, if you have a solid beige sweater, you can match it with jeans, khakis, and more; whereas a floral-pattern or plaid sweater may not match with all of your bottoms.

Price

Of course, one of the most important considerations when purchasing a sweater is the price. If you buy cheap fabrics, you’re going to get what you pay for. They likely won’t be breathable, comfortable, or durable. When you’re buying clothing, it’s always best to opt for higher-quality options. That being said, keep in mind that more expensive doesn’t always mean higher quality. Sometimes, you’re simply paying for a brand name and not an increase in the quality of the items.

You can expect higher-end clothing to fit a little better, and when you visit sites like 11 Honore, you’re paying for the expert craftsmanship of professional designers. It’s important to research brands and ensure that their prices match the quality of their designs and materials. Outlets like 11 Honore, Eloquii, and Luvmemore offer high-quality plus size clothing options at prices that match the quality of the items and designs.

Conclusion

With the Winter months closing in, you’ll want to start shopping for those super-comfy sweaters as soon as possible! Follow this guide, and you’ll be able to find the best options for both your personal fashion sense and your wallet. Remember that size, shape, and color are just as important as the brand and price of the sweater itself.

